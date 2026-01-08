Garden pump BP 2 Garden

Strong and durable: the BP 2 Garden garden pump is the ideal entry-level solution for environmentally friendly garden watering from alternative water sources such as cisterns, tanks, etc.

The compact, robust and durable BP 2 Garden garden pump is the perfect entry-level solution for garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or water butts. The pump impresses with its high suction force and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden can be easily transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and light-weight design. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. Thanks to the large foot switch, the device can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The use of high-quality materials ensures a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. By the way, with its electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function. This means even more convenience when watering the garden. But there's still more: thefitted pump is also ideal for the house water supply.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Optimal suction
Optimal suction
The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 700
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 3000
Delivery head (m) 35
Pressure (bar) max. 3.5
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1.5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 7.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 220 x 405 x 260

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Garden pump BP 2 Garden
Garden pump BP 2 Garden
Videos
Accessories
CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai