Whether it is for pressure-constant garden watering, supplying the washing machine or toilets: The long-lasting and maintenance-free quality pump BP 5 Home & Garden is ideally suited for using alternative water sources for the supply of reclaimed water. The BP 5 switches itself on independently thanks to the automatic start/stop function – and then back off again. In an emergency, the dry-running protection feature switches the pump off; an error indication illuminates. The 4-stage running gear impresses with its high performance, efficiency and quiet operation. The BP 5 Home & Garden requires a lower motor rating than conventional jet pumps with the same flow rate – energy saving: approx. 30%. This pump is distinguished not only by its comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, two outlets for simultaneous operation of two connected devices and noise-absorbing rubber feet, but also by its safety features, such as the standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve for reliable operation. Kärcher offers an extended warranty of five years.