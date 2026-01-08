Home & Garden pump BP 5 Home & Garden
The durable BP 5 Home & Garden premium home and garden pump with an efficient 4-stage drive for garden watering and house water supply (e.g. using rainwater). Convenient, strong, reliable!
Whether it is for pressure-constant garden watering, supplying the washing machine or toilets: The long-lasting and maintenance-free quality pump BP 5 Home & Garden is ideally suited for using alternative water sources for the supply of reclaimed water. The BP 5 switches itself on independently thanks to the automatic start/stop function – and then back off again. In an emergency, the dry-running protection feature switches the pump off; an error indication illuminates. The 4-stage running gear impresses with its high performance, efficiency and quiet operation. The BP 5 Home & Garden requires a lower motor rating than conventional jet pumps with the same flow rate – energy saving: approx. 30%. This pump is distinguished not only by its comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, two outlets for simultaneous operation of two connected devices and noise-absorbing rubber feet, but also by its safety features, such as the standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve for reliable operation. Kärcher offers an extended warranty of five years.d check valve for reliable operation. Kärcher also offers a 5 year extended warranty.
Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and garden
- Reliable supply in the home and constant pressure for watering the garden.
Safe and durable
- With pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Multistage pump type
- Extremely energy efficient and whisper quiet.
Automatic start/stop
- Pumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Display for error control
- A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
- Multiple uses, such as watering the lawn with a sprinkler and simultaneously watering the garden with a hose.
Flexible T connection adaptor
- Flexible installation for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
- Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 6000
|Delivery head (m)
|48
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4.8
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1.85
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 540 x 373
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Automatic start/stop function
- Includes prefilter and non-return valve
- Dry-running protection
- Large filler neck
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Cord storage
- Display for error control
- Two water outlets
- Rotating noise-reducing rubber feet
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines