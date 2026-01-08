Home & Garden pump BP 5 Home & Garden

The durable BP 5 Home & Garden premium home and garden pump with an efficient 4-stage drive for garden watering and house water supply (e.g. using rainwater). Convenient, strong, reliable!

Whether it is for pressure-constant garden watering, supplying the washing machine or toilets: The long-lasting and maintenance-free quality pump BP 5 Home & Garden is ideally suited for using alternative water sources for the supply of reclaimed water. The BP 5 switches itself on independently thanks to the automatic start/stop function – and then back off again. In an emergency, the dry-running protection feature switches the pump off; an error indication illuminates. The 4-stage running gear impresses with its high performance, efficiency and quiet operation. The BP 5 Home & Garden requires a lower motor rating than conventional jet pumps with the same flow rate – energy saving: approx. 30%. This pump is distinguished not only by its comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, two outlets for simultaneous operation of two connected devices and noise-absorbing rubber feet, but also by its safety features, such as the standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve for reliable operation. Kärcher offers an extended warranty of five years.

Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and garden
  • Reliable supply in the home and constant pressure for watering the garden.
Safe and durable
  • With pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Multistage pump type
  • Extremely energy efficient and whisper quiet.
Automatic start/stop
  • Pumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Display for error control
  • A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
  • Multiple uses, such as watering the lawn with a sprinkler and simultaneously watering the garden with a hose.
Flexible T connection adaptor
  • Flexible installation for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
  • Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 1000
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 6000
Delivery head (m) 48
Pressure (bar) max. 4.8
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1.85
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 15.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 540 x 373

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Automatic start/stop function
  • Includes prefilter and non-return valve
  • Dry-running protection
  • Large filler neck
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Cord storage
  • Display for error control
  • Two water outlets
  • Rotating noise-reducing rubber feet
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
