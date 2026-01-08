Submersible dirty water pump SP 11.000 Dirt
Reliably pump out and recirculate clear and dirty water at a pumping capacity of up to 11,000 l/h with the compact and robust SP 11.000 Dirt submersible water pump including float switch.
With a pumping capacity of up to 11,000 litres per hour, it's no problem for the SP 11.000 Dirt submersible pump to quickly pump water out of water butts and garden ponds. It reliably pumps out clean and dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. A prefilter is also available as an option to protect the pump impeller in case of even larger dirt particles. The submersible dirty water pump is also fitted with a float switch that switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thereby also preventing dry running. The float switch can be fixed so that the pump can still be operated manually when the water level is low, down to a residual water depth of 25 mm. Other extras: The robust slide ring sealing for an extra-long lifetime, a possible extension of the warranty to five years and the Quick Connect connection thread for quickly connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Float switchSwitches the pump on and off again according to the water level, preventing dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quickly and simply connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses or a G1 connection.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|400
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 11000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|7
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0.7
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 20
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|25
|Residual water height (mm)
|25
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: G1, 1”, 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Float switch
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.