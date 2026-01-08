Submersible dirty water pump SP 9.500 Dirt

Robust and reliable: The SP 9.500 Dirt submersible pump with a pumping capacity of up to 9,500 l/h including float switch is a compact entry-level pump for pumping out and transferring dirty water.

Its maximum pump capacity of 9,500 litres per hour makes the SP 9.500 Dirt the perfect entry-level model for quickly pumping out and transferring water from water butts and garden ponds. It reliably pumps out clean and dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. For heavy dirt, an optional prefilter can be fitted, which protects the pump impeller against blockages caused by branches, for example. The slide ring sealing – a tried-and-tested solution from our Professional range, fitted in all submersible pumps – also guarantees that the pump has an extraordinarily long lifetime. There is also the option to extend the warranty to five years. The submersible dirty water pump is also fitted with a float switch that switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thereby also preventing dry running. Thanks to the fixing attachment for the float switch, the pump can be used even at a low water level down to a residual water depth of 25 mm. Also practical: The Quick Connect connection thread enables the quick and simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.

Features and benefits
Designed for dirty water
  • Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
  • For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
  • Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
  • Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 280
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 9500
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Delivery head (m) 6
Pressure (bar) max. 0.6
Grain size (mm) max. 20
Immersion depth (m) max. 7
Min. residual water, manual (mm) 25
Residual water height (mm) 25
Connection thread G1 1/2
Pressure-side connection thread G1/2 internal thread
Power cable (m) 10
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 229 x 238 x 303

Scope of supply

  • Hose connection piece: G1, 1”, 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”

Equipment

  • Comfortable carrying handle
  • Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
  • Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
  • Float switch
  • In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
  • In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
  • Ceramic face seal.
