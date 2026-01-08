The SC 3 Upright steam mop from Kärcher delivers a thorough yet effortless deep clean for all hard floors. All that while being incredibly easy to use – the steam can be conveniently regulated with three preset levels to suit the surface. What’s more, the steam mop heats up in seconds and, thanks to the fresh water tank that can be removed and refilled at any time and features a descaling cartridge, it is ready to use in no time at all. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. When it comes to thorough cleaning, the SC 3 Upright is far superior to conventional methods, such as using a mop, thanks to the combination of the EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener and high-quality floor cleaning cloths. You do not even have to come into contact with dirt when you change the cloth. The current operating status is displayed to the user via different colour codes on the LED border. For a soft touch: even carpeted floors can easily be given a new lease of life using the carpet glider.