Vacuum cleaner DVAC 1800
Effortless vacuuming with adjustable suction power: the DVAC 1800 dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its high performance, convenient handling and wide range of applications.
Dynamic WOW design with impressive performance: the DVAC 1800 dry vacuum cleaner impresses with adjustable suction power to clean different application areas using a switchable floor nozzle, upholstery nozzle or crevice nozzle. The practical storage option for accessories and an ergonomic carrying handle make it particularly easy to store and carry. Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function proves useful.
Features and benefits
Adjustable suction powerThe suction power can be adjusted with the air-flow regulator on the handle to optimally carry out different applications.
Cable hook for convenient storageThe separate cable hook makes it easier to store the electric cable.
Switchable dry floor nozzleThe switchable floor nozzle can be quickly and easily adjusted for textile surfaces or hard floors, ensuring optimal dirt pickup.
Convenient blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Convenient accessory storage
- Space-saving, safe and practical storage of the included accessories.
Large operating radius
- No cleaning interruptions thanks to the long cable and suction hose.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- The device is easy and convenient to transport.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of various surfaces with the floor nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Operating radius (m)
|9
|Waste container capacity (l)
|20
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|91
|Power cable (m)
|7
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|401 x 401 x 537
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
Equipment
- Detachable handle with air-flow regulator
- Blower function
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device