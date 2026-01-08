Vacuum cleaner DVAC 2200

Effortless cleaning with an extra-large dust container: the DVAC 2200 dry vacuum cleaner offers variably adjustable suction power and numerous practical storage options for accessories.

Wide operating radius and large dust container: with a long electric cable and a 22-litre dust container, the DVAC 2200 dry vacuum cleaner enables long operating times without annoying stops. It not only impresses with its powerful performance but also with its impressive, dynamic WOW design. Thanks to the adjustable suction power and various accessories, the vacuum cleaner can be used in many different ways. The switchable floor nozzle can be quickly and easily adjusted to the floor covering, ensuring optimum dirt pick-up. Practical accessory storage and an ergonomic carrying handle make storage and transportation very easy. Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can help.

Features and benefits
Vacuum cleaner DVAC 2200: Adjustable suction power
Adjustable suction power
The suction power can be adjusted with the air-flow regulator on the handle to optimally carry out different applications.
Vacuum cleaner DVAC 2200: Convenient accessory storage
Convenient accessory storage
Space-saving, safe and practical storage of the included accessories.
Vacuum cleaner DVAC 2200: Switchable dry floor nozzle
Switchable dry floor nozzle
The switchable floor nozzle can be quickly and easily adjusted for textile surfaces or hard floors, ensuring optimal dirt pickup.
Convenient blower function
  • Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Large dust container
  • Generous 22-litre capacity means you do not have to worry about a full dust container.
Large operating radius
  • No cleaning interruptions thanks to the long cable and suction hose.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • The device is easy and convenient to transport.
Multifunctional accessories
  • Effective cleaning of various surfaces with the floor nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
Cable hook for convenient storage
  • The separate cable hook makes it easier to store the electric cable.
Specifications

Technical data

Operating radius (m) 10
Waste container capacity (l) 22
Sound power level (dB(A)) 95
Power cable (m) 8
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 401 x 401 x 567

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Floor nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle

Equipment

  • Detachable handle with air-flow regulator
  • Blower function
  • Cable hook
  • Accessory storage on the device
