A powerful assistant for everyday use: the CVH 3 battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, without leaving a trace – whatever the surface, whatever the space, even in tight spots. The washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and the downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean. Other benefits: high suction power and a longer lifetime thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design of the device, two suction levels with a battery runtime of up to 20 minutes. Thanks to the convenient charging option via USB-C, the vacuum cleaner is particularly suitable for cars and camping/caravanning.