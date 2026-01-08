Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3
Powerful and always ready for use thanks to the rechargeable battery and charging via USB-C: with the flexible CVH 3 handheld vacuum cleaner, dirt is no longer a problem – at home or in the car.
A powerful assistant for everyday use: the CVH 3 battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, without leaving a trace – whatever the surface, whatever the space, even in tight spots. The washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and the downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean. Other benefits: high suction power and a longer lifetime thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design of the device, two suction levels with a battery runtime of up to 20 minutes. Thanks to the convenient charging option via USB-C, the vacuum cleaner is particularly suitable for cars and camping/caravanning.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance thanks to the BLDC motorHigh suction power for all types of smaller cleaning tasks thanks to the BLDC motor. HEPA 12 filter to filter 99.5% of all particles < 0.3 μm.
Choice between two modesMinimum mode for long running time (max. 20 min), maximum mode for high suction power.
Lightweight and compactEffortlessly carry out small everyday cleaning tasks.
Convenient charging
- The USB type C charging socket on the device enables flexible charging even when on the move, e.g. in the car or at the powerbank.
Ready to use immediately
- Can be used at any time and anywhere thanks to the compact design and simple use of accessories.
Two-stage filter system
- Ideal combination of fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair, as well as the HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998).
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and can be reused.
Practical accessories
- Suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Container
|Plastic
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|<= 76
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|max. 20
|Runtime max. mode (min)
|max. 10
|Battery voltage (V)
|7.2
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 76 x 76
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function: for main and long-life filter