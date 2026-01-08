Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2

Weighing just 650 grammes, but offering all the more suction power: Our VCH 2 hand-held vacuum cleaner with white casing for quick vacuum cleaning – in the home, car or office.

Small, lightweight, compact and yet very powerful, our battery powered hand-held vacuum cleaner VCH 2 cuts a good figure during everyday vacuum cleaning. Crumbs, dust or hair on furniture and floors or in cars don't stand a chance, as the small powerhouse is always ready to quickly take care of the problem. Its two-step filter system is not just extremely powerful, but just like the dust container can be washed under running water. It comprises a fine steel mesh, which catches coarse particles and hair, and a downstream HEPA 12 filter to retain types of dust up to one tenth of a micrometre in size. In this way, rooms are not only cleaned but the air stays fresh and allergy sufferers can take a deep breath.

Features and benefits
Two-stage filter system
  • Fine steel mesh to retain coarse dirt and hair.
  • HEPA 12 filter to filter 99.5% of all particles < 0.3 μm.
Washable filter and dust container
  • Easy to clean under running water and reuse.
Specifications

Technical data

Sound power level (dB(A)) 75
Runtime min. mode (min) min. 11
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery voltage (V) 7.2
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h) 3.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 76 x 330

Scope of supply

  • Crevice nozzle
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)

Equipment

  • Removable filter box: with main and long-life filter
