Vacuum mop KFL 1

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean – vacuum, mop, dry: the compact KFL 1 vacuum mop with up to 25 min battery runtime and two cleaning modes – ideal for hard floors and carpets.

Enjoy effortless cleaning with the compact KFL 1 vacuum mop. The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time¹⁾. Choose from two cleaning modes – standard mode with water distribution and dry mode – and tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria²⁾ for hygienic cleanliness. In addition, the long-lasting battery with up to 25 minutes of runtime for cleaning up to 110 square metres non-stop and the integrated self-cleaning function deliver maximum convenience – for easy cleaning without getting your hands dirty.

Features and benefits
Vacuum mop KFL 1: 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and drying
3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and drying
Saves up to 50% time¹⁾ when cleaning and guarantees perfect cleanliness! Thanks to the integrated vacuum function that removes the need to vacuum beforehand. Two cleaning modes to cover every type of dirt – even the most stubborn dirt and the biggest spillages are no problem. Adapts to different floors for effective and thorough cleaning right up to the edge – even on carpets and rugs in dry mode.
Vacuum mop KFL 1: Effective Hygienic!Spin technology
Effective Hygienic!Spin technology
Proven to remove 99%²⁾ of all bacteria for a hygienic and clean home. Roller rotates at up to 500 revolutions per minute for flawless mopping results. Clever two-tank system for a constant supply of fresh water kept separate from the dirty water.
Vacuum mop KFL 1: Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system
Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system
Multi-stage filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture. Filtration with flat pleated filter – traps dust particles in the air. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.
Comfort!Cell lithium-ion battery
  • Impressive cleaning results thanks to high speeds and optimum suction power and mopping performance.
  • Maximum freedom of movement with up to 25 min battery runtime – ideal for areas up to 110 m².
Hassle-free cleaning with LED display
  • Important information such as remaining runtime or cleaning mode always in view.
  • Intelligent tank level indication with overflow protection and automatic shutdown if the dirty water tank is not emptied.
  • Easy tank emptying and filling – without having to come into contact with dirt.
Hygienic System!Clean self-cleaning function
  • Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt.
  • Practical storage of the device and accessories, even while charging.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance per battery charge (m²) 110
Tank capacity, fresh water (ml) 500
Tank capacity, dirty water (ml) 425
Rated input power (W) 160
Drive Brush motor
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Roller working width (mm) 240
Floor drying time (min) 2
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Battery voltage (V) 21.6
Battery run time (min) max. 25
Battery charge time (min) 160
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1138 x 268 x 280

¹⁾ The Kärcher vacuum mops save up to 50% of the time required for cleaning, as floors with normal household dirt can be cleaned in a single step and there is no need to vacuum before mopping.
²⁾ Based on tests by an independent testing laboratory.

Scope of supply

  • Multi-surface roller: 1 Piece(s)
  • Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
  • Charging, parking and cleaning station
  • Cleaning brush
  • Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Sponge filter: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Dual filter system
  • Self-cleaning mode
  • Standard mode
  • Dry mode
  • Filling level indicator for dirty water tank
  • Transport wheels
Vacuum mop KFL 1
Vacuum mop KFL 1
Vacuum mop KFL 1
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • On low-pile carpets
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Coarse dirt
  • Fine dirt
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt
  • Liquids
  • Pet hair
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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