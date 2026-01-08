Water timer WU 60/2 sun
Water timer for 1 to 2 watering cycles per day. Manual watering option. Solar/UV sensor activates watering at sunrise. Includes tap connector and prefilter.
Water timer WU 60/2 with program for 1 to 2 watering cycles per day. Manual watering option. Integrated solar/UV sensor activates watering at sunrise. Includes tap connector and prefilter, 9 V battery required, not included. Kärcher water timers start and stop automatically after the set time expires – easy programming. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known click systems.
Features and benefits
9 V alkaline battery (not included)
- Sufficient for the whole season. No electricity required.
Watering programme
- 1 or 2 watering sessions per day. Manual watering possible
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
- For fast connection with the garden hose
Solar/UV sensor activates watering at sunrise
- First watering session at sunrise. Second watering session 14 hours later
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|95 x 110 x 195
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants