Water timer WU 60/2 sun

Water timer for 1 to 2 watering cycles per day. Manual watering option. Solar/UV sensor activates watering at sunrise. Includes tap connector and prefilter.

Water timer WU 60/2 with program for 1 to 2 watering cycles per day. Manual watering option. Integrated solar/UV sensor activates watering at sunrise. Includes tap connector and prefilter, 9 V battery required, not included. Kärcher water timers start and stop automatically after the set time expires – easy programming. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known click systems.

Features and benefits
9 V alkaline battery (not included)
  • Sufficient for the whole season. No electricity required.
Watering programme
  • 1 or 2 watering sessions per day. Manual watering possible
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
  • For fast connection with the garden hose
Solar/UV sensor activates watering at sunrise
  • First watering session at sunrise. Second watering session 14 hours later
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 95 x 110 x 195
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
