Water timer WU 90/72
Water timer with LCD display and 72 watering programs. Watering starts and stops automatically at preset times. Includes tap connector and prefilter.
Water timer WU 90/72 with LCD display and 72 watering programs. Maximum watering time 90 minutes. Watering starts and stops automatically at preset times. Includes tap connector and prefilter, 9 V battery required, not included. Water timer is compatible with rain sensor. Kärcher water timers start and stop automatically after the set time expires – easy programming. A rain sensor measures the precipitation and adjusts the watering schedule accordingly. Water only flows when needed – cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known click systems.
Features and benefits
72 watering programme options
- For watering as required
9 V alkaline battery (not included)
- Sufficient for the whole season. No electricity required.
Watering cycle starts and stops automatically at preset times
- For watering as required
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
- For fast connection with the garden hose
Compatible with rain sensor
- For optimal watering
LCD display
- For adjusting and taking readings from the current program
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|135 x 135 x 180
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants