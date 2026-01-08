Water timer WU 90/72

Water timer with LCD display and 72 watering programs. Watering starts and stops automatically at preset times. Includes tap connector and prefilter.

Water timer WU 90/72 with LCD display and 72 watering programs. Maximum watering time 90 minutes. Watering starts and stops automatically at preset times. Includes tap connector and prefilter, 9 V battery required, not included. Water timer is compatible with rain sensor. Kärcher water timers start and stop automatically after the set time expires – easy programming. A rain sensor measures the precipitation and adjusts the watering schedule accordingly. Water only flows when needed – cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known click systems.

Features and benefits
72 watering programme options
  • For watering as required
9 V alkaline battery (not included)
  • Sufficient for the whole season. No electricity required.
Watering cycle starts and stops automatically at preset times
  • For watering as required
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
  • For fast connection with the garden hose
Compatible with rain sensor
  • For optimal watering
LCD display
  • For adjusting and taking readings from the current program
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 135 x 135 x 180
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
