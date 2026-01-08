Universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop
Universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grips for easy handling. Compatible with all click systems.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing hoses is simple with the universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grips. For extremely easy handling. The flexible push-on system makes it easy to water small and large gardens and areas. Quality tap and hose connectors are the basis of an efficient watering system. Universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Soft plastic recessed grips
- For easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|140 x 80 x 50