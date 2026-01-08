The metallic multi-functional spray gun Premium, made from high-quality metal elements, is extremely robust and therefore also particularly long-lasting. Its 4 spraying patterns – shower, horizontal flat stream, aerator jet and fine spray mist – make it a multi-talented device for watering different plants with individual requirements. The gentle spray mist is perfect for sensitive plants, while the shower is ideal for watering plant and flower beds, for example. With the horizontal flat stream, lightly soiled surfaces can be cleaned, for example. And the aerator jet enables a high water flow, which is useful for filling containers. The innovative membrane technology on the spray head, developed by Kärcher, ensures drip-free use. Also exclusive to Kärcher: The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, sits comfortably in the hand and allows individual operating comfort. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.