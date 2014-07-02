Premium metal spray gun

Particularly robust and durable Premium metal spray gun for watering small and medium-sized areas/gardens. With ergonomic handle for one-hand operation.

Particularly robust and durable Premium metal spray gun for watering small and medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control, fine spray pattern adjustment as well as automatic one-finger locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Automatic lock
  • Unlocking with one finger
One-hand operation
  • Possibility to regulate the water flow.
Ergonomic one-hand operation
  • Enables one-hand operation
Fine adjustment of spray pattern
  • Precise adjustment of the spray pattern
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Metal components
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Soft handle
  • Convenient handle for easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 175 x 46 x 200

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
