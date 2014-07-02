Premium multifunction spray gun
Premium multifunction spray gun with 4 spray patterns for watering small to medium-sized areas/gardens. With ergonomic handle for one-hand operation.
Premium multifunction spray gun with 4 spray patterns for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control as well as automatic locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
4 spray patterns
- Hard spray, shower spray, fan-shaped spray, spray mist
Automatic lock
- Unlocking with one finger
One-hand operation
- Possibility to regulate the water flow.
Ergonomic one-hand operation
- Enables one-hand operation
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Soft handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 63 x 210
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: spray mist
- Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler