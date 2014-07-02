Premium multifunction spray gun

Premium multifunction spray gun with 4 spray patterns for watering small to medium-sized areas/gardens. With ergonomic handle for one-hand operation.

Premium multifunction spray gun with 4 spray patterns for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control as well as automatic locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
4 spray patterns
  • Hard spray, shower spray, fan-shaped spray, spray mist
Automatic lock
  • Unlocking with one finger
One-hand operation
  • Possibility to regulate the water flow.
Ergonomic one-hand operation
  • Enables one-hand operation
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Soft handle
  • Convenient handle for easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 63 x 210

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: spray mist
  • Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Premium multifunction spray gun
Premium multifunction spray gun
Premium multifunction spray gun
Premium multifunction spray gun
CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai