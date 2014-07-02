Premium spray gun
Premium spray gun for watering small to medium-sized areas/gardens. The gun features an ergonomic handle for one-hand operation.
Premium spray gun for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control, fine spray pattern adjustment as well as automatic one-finger locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Automatic lock
- Unlocking with one finger
One-hand operation
- Possibility to regulate the water flow.
Ergonomic one-hand operation
- Enables one-hand operation
Fine adjustment of spray pattern
- Precise adjustment of the spray pattern
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Continuous regulation of the water quantity
- For watering as required
Soft handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|175 x 46 x 200
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet