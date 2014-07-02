Premium spray gun connector set
Robust, durable Premium spray gun connector set for watering small and medium-sized areas. With Premium metal spray gun and Premium universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
Premium spray gun connector set with extremely robust and durable Premium metal spray gun for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control, fine spray pattern adjustment as well as automatic one-finger locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Spray nozzle set includes: Premium metal spray gun 2.645-046.0, Premium universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-196.0.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
One-hand operation
- Possibility to regulate the water flow.
Anodized aluminium
- Enables a robust hose attachment.
Metal components
- Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Premium universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-196.0
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Trigger function with automatic locking
- Effortless operation.
Soft plastic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|135 x 31 x 170
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet