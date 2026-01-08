Spray gun for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The nozzle also features other impressive advantages, such as the adjustment of the spray pattern from full stream to spray fog and the three-level water volume regulation. The gun also has a practical hook for hanging. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.