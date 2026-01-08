Spray gun with label
Spray gun for watering small/medium-sized surfaces and gardens. With adjustable spray pattern from full stream to spray fog, three-level water volume regulation and hooks for hanging.
Spray gun for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The nozzle also features other impressive advantages, such as the adjustment of the spray pattern from full stream to spray fog and the three-level water volume regulation. The gun also has a practical hook for hanging. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
3-stage water quantity regulation
- Enables the adjustment of the water flow in three levels
Spray patterns adjustable from full jet to mist
- Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Suspension hook
- Can be easily stored
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 33 x 170
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet