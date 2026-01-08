Spray gun with label

Spray gun for watering small/medium-sized surfaces and gardens. With adjustable spray pattern from full stream to spray fog, three-level water volume regulation and hooks for hanging.

Spray gun for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The nozzle also features other impressive advantages, such as the adjustment of the spray pattern from full stream to spray fog and the three-level water volume regulation. The gun also has a practical hook for hanging. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
3-stage water quantity regulation
  • Enables the adjustment of the water flow in three levels
Spray patterns adjustable from full jet to mist
  • Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Suspension hook
  • Can be easily stored
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 33 x 170

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
