Spray nozzle
Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. With spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. One-hand flow control.
Kärcher spray nozzle ideal for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as convenient one-hand flow control and spray patterns from hard jet to gentle spray. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Set the water flow rate with one hand (control spray nozzle)
- For easy handling.
Spray pattern adjustable from hard to soft
- For watering as required
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 39 x 39
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet