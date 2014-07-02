Spray nozzle

Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. With spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. One-hand flow control.

Kärcher spray nozzle ideal for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as convenient one-hand flow control and spray patterns from hard jet to gentle spray. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Set the water flow rate with one hand (control spray nozzle)
  • For easy handling.
Spray pattern adjustable from hard to soft
  • For watering as required
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 39 x 39

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
