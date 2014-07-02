Spray nozzle connector set
Spray nozzle connector set for watering small areas/gardens. With spray nozzle and universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop.
Tough and durable hose nozzle connector set ideal for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray nozzle also offers a host of other features such as convenient one-hand flow control with spray patterns from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Spray nozzle set includes: Spray nozzle 2.645-050.0, universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0.
Features and benefits
Adjustment of the flow volume
- Enables control of the water flow with one hand
Soft plastic recessed grips
- Convenient handle for easy handling
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Plus universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 41 x 41
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet