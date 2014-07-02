Tough and durable hose nozzle connector set ideal for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray nozzle also offers a host of other features such as convenient one-hand flow control with spray patterns from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Spray nozzle set includes: Spray nozzle 2.645-050.0, universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0.