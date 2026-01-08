Spray nozzle Mini
Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. Convenient one-hand flow control.
Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic grip allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. The spray nozzle offers other features such as convenient one-hand flow control. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Set the water flow rate with one hand (control spray nozzle)
- For convenient and simple handling
Spray pattern adjustable from hard to soft
- For watering as required
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|119 x 34 x 34
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet