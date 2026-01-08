Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic grip allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. The spray nozzle offers other features such as convenient one-hand flow control. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.