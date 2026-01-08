Spray nozzle Mini

Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. Convenient one-hand flow control.

Spray nozzle for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic grip allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. The spray nozzle offers other features such as convenient one-hand flow control. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Set the water flow rate with one hand (control spray nozzle)
  • For convenient and simple handling
Spray pattern adjustable from hard to soft
  • For watering as required
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 119 x 34 x 34

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Spray nozzle Mini
Spray nozzle Mini
CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai