Spray nozzle set
Spray nozzle set for watering small areas and gardens. With spray nozzle, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, universal hose connector, universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
Spray nozzle set for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic grip allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Spray nozzle set includes: Spray nozzle 2.645-053.0, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer 2.645-006.0, universal hose connector 2.645-191.0, universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-192.0.
Features and benefits
Adjustable jet
- Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Nozzle
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
- Suitable for all garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 33 x 33