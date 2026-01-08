Nozzle for watering small surfaces and gardens. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The nozzle also features other impressive advantages, such as the adjustment of the water flow rate with just one hand. And the spray pattern can be adjusted from hard to soft as needed. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the garden nozzle also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.