Sprayer w/ control valve multifunction w
Regulating shower with four spray patterns for watering small surfaces and gardens. Convenient adjustment of the water volume with just one hand.
Regulating shower with four spray patterns for watering small surfaces and gardens. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The innovative garden spray gun also features other impressive advantages, such as the three-level water volume adjustment. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
4 spray patterns
Adjustment of the flow rate with one hand
- For easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|195 x 60 x 60
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: spray mist
- Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler