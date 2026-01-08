Sprayer w/ control valve with tag
Metal spray gun Plus with adjustable spray pattern (full stream to spray fog). Robust and long-lasting. For watering small/medium surfaces. With ergonomic handle.
The spray gun Plus with adjustable spray pattern – from full stream to spray fog – for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens is especially robust and long-lasting. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The innovative garden spray gun also features other impressive advantages, such as infinitely adjustable regulation of the water volume and automatic locking or unlocking with a single finger. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Lock
- Flow volume can be set.
Spray patterns adjustable from full jet to mist
- From a concentrated and hard stream, to a spraying and weak one.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Metal body
- Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Special synthetic resin coating
- Especially shock-resistant and non-slip.
Trigger function
- Enables the infinite adjustment of the water flow.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|110 x 38 x 195
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet