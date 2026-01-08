Sprayer w/ control valve with tag

Metal spray gun Plus with adjustable spray pattern (full stream to spray fog). Robust and long-lasting. For watering small/medium surfaces. With ergonomic handle.

The spray gun Plus with adjustable spray pattern – from full stream to spray fog – for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens is especially robust and long-lasting. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The innovative garden spray gun also features other impressive advantages, such as infinitely adjustable regulation of the water volume and automatic locking or unlocking with a single finger. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Lock
  • Flow volume can be set.
Spray patterns adjustable from full jet to mist
  • From a concentrated and hard stream, to a spraying and weak one.
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Metal body
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Special synthetic resin coating
  • Especially shock-resistant and non-slip.
Trigger function
  • Enables the infinite adjustment of the water flow.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 110 x 38 x 195

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
