The spray gun Plus with adjustable spray pattern – from full stream to spray fog – for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens is especially robust and long-lasting. Whether for watering crop, ornamental or potted plants or for cleaning garden machines and furniture – the ergonomic handle allows convenient one hand operation and guarantees that longer periods of use are a breeze. The innovative garden spray gun also features other impressive advantages, such as infinitely adjustable regulation of the water volume and automatic locking or unlocking with a single finger. In addition to being extremely user-friendly and perfectly functional, the gun also impresses with its attractive design. In short: the perfect solution for spraying in the garden. It is worth mentioning at this point that sprays from Kärcher are compatible with all available click systems.