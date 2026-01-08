Sprinkler CS 90 Vario
Sprinkler CS 90 Vario with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2 Additional adapter for watering rectangular areas. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
- Guaranteed stability and robustness
Additional adaptor
- For watering rectangular areas (CS 90 Vario)
Specifications
Technical data
|Water volume
|21 l/min (circle) - 8,6 l/min (regtangular)
|Sprinkling diameter (2 bar)
|9 m
|Sprinkling diameter (4 bar)
|9 m
|Sprinkling area (4 bar)
|64 m² (4 bar) circle - 17 m² (4 bar) regtangular
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|113 x 117 x 135