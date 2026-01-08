Sprinkler CS 90 Vario

Sprinkler CS 90 Vario with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2

Sprinkler CS 90 Vario with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2 Additional adapter for watering rectangular areas. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
  • Guaranteed stability and robustness
Additional adaptor
  • For watering rectangular areas (CS 90 Vario)
Specifications

Technical data

Water volume 21 l/min (circle) - 8,6 l/min (regtangular)
Sprinkling diameter (2 bar) 9 m
Sprinkling diameter (4 bar) 9 m
Sprinkling area (4 bar) 64 m² (4 bar) circle - 17 m² (4 bar) regtangular
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 113 x 117 x 135
