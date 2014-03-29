KIK System
Precise customisation of the machine parameters to different requirements/operators:
- Turbine power.
- Brush motor rating.
- Travel speed.
- Water distribution (B80 W Bp).
KIK System
Precise customisation of the machine parameters to different requirements/operators:
- Turbine power.
- Brush motor rating.
- Travel speed.
- Water distribution (B80 W Bp).
F.A.C.T. System
Individual adjustment of brush speed on roller brush machines (BR):
- for different cleaning requirements.
- Up to 15% reduction in energy consumption in "WHISPER CLEAN" mode.
- Up to 30% reduction in energy consumption in "FINE CLEAN" mode.
- Reduced noise level in WHISPER and FINE CLEAN mode benefits the operator and the environment
F.A.C.T. System
Individual adjustment of brush speed on roller brush machines (BR):
- for different cleaning requirements.
- Up to 15% reduction in energy consumption in "WHISPER CLEAN" mode.
- Up to 30% reduction in energy consumption in "FINE CLEAN" mode.
- Reduced noise level in WHISPER and FINE CLEAN mode benefits the operator and the environment
eco!efficiency
- New! eco!efficiency mode on RS versions. Switching to eco!efficiency results in:
- reduced water consumption.
- reduced power consumption of the suction turbine.
- reduced power consumption of the brush motors.
- reduced speed during cleaning (lower power consumption).
- high electricity and fresh water saving (up to 20%) compared to deep cleaning with standard scrubber driers
eco!efficiency
- New! eco!efficiency mode on RS versions. Switching to eco!efficiency results in:
- reduced water consumption.
- reduced power consumption of the suction turbine.
- reduced power consumption of the brush motors.
- reduced speed during cleaning (lower power consumption).
- high electricity and fresh water saving (up to 20%) compared to deep cleaning with standard scrubber driers
D.O.S.E. system
- Very precise dosing system for cleaning agents (0-3%):
- Prevent over-dosage: it is always a challenge for the operator to produce a mixture of water/cleaning agent that is both ecological and economical.
- Reduction in waste water pollution and water treatment costs of up to 25%.
- Protects the health of the operator as well as the environment by significantly reducing the cleaning agent concentration.
- Improved protection against build-up of germs and bacteria in the dirty water tank.
- Very precise technology thanks to the water flow meter and precise detergent pump.
D.O.S.E. system
- Very precise dosing system for cleaning agents (0-3%):
- Prevent over-dosage: it is always a challenge for the operator to produce a mixture of water/cleaning agent that is both ecological and economical.
- Reduction in waste water pollution and water treatment costs of up to 25%.
- Protects the health of the operator as well as the environment by significantly reducing the cleaning agent concentration.
- Improved protection against build-up of germs and bacteria in the dirty water tank.
- Very precise technology thanks to the water flow meter and precise detergent pump.
Microfibre technology
Almost no cleaning agent required – high cleaning performance thanks to the fibres' outstanding water/dirt absorption and special shape:
- No cleaning agent, or at least very little cleaning agent, is required to achieve good cleaning results.
- No cleaning agent means no impact on the operator or the environment.
- Unique: microfibre technology for roller brush machines developed and launched by KÄRCHER.
Microfibre technology
Almost no cleaning agent required – high cleaning performance thanks to the fibres' outstanding water/dirt absorption and special shape:
- No cleaning agent, or at least very little cleaning agent, is required to achieve good cleaning results.
- No cleaning agent means no impact on the operator or the environment.
- Unique: microfibre technology for roller brush machines developed and launched by KÄRCHER.