Vacuum cleaners
T 12/1 eco!efficiency
Using a T 12/1 eco!efficiency saves energy and reduces energy costs.
- up to 40% energy saving saves costs outstanding cleaning performance despite
- energy saving
- Extremely low noise level allows quiet cleaning 24/7 56 db(A)
- Extra strong permanent filter enables vacuuming without filter bags, thereby saving costs on filter bags.
NT 35/1 Tact
The automatic Tact filter cleaning system not only ensures consistently high suction power, but a long filter life.
- The flat pleated filter cleans itself with powerful blasts of air. Advantage: a much longer filter life than conventional filter systems.
- As a result the filter only has to be replaced very rarely, saving both money and resources.
- The flat pleated filter is also available made from rot-proof, washable polyester fleece and is therefore extremely durable, even for wet applications.
Puzzi 8/1, 10/1, 10/2
For light dirt, just one cleaning agent tablet ensures a thorough clean.
- Outstanding cleaning performance on light dirt with just one tablet.
- The water-soluble packaging creates less waste.
- Individual adjustment to the specific cleaning task with easy dosing.
- Skin protection thanks to single packaging of the tablets.
Puzzi 400 K
The spray volume can be adjusted from 5.5 l/min to 1 l/min depending on the cleaning task.
- Spray volume can be adjusted to the cleaning task.
- High water savings depending on the spray volume selected.
- Reduced waste water pollution depending on the spray volume selected.
- Textile surfaces dry more quickly when a lower spray volume is used.