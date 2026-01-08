Carpet cleaner BRS 43/500 C
Compact carpet cleaner for the intermediate carpet cleaning of small areas. Quick refreshing and drying of carpet, can be walked on straight away. Economical on areas between 200 and 600 m².
The BRS 43/500 C is the perfect machine for productive intermediate carpet cleaning. It reliably removes the dirt and freshens up the carpet. Loose fluff and dirt particles are picked up during cleaning in a dirt collection container. The carpet is already dry and walkable again after 20 minutes. Thanks to the compact design of the machine, it can also be used in public areas. With an area performance of up to 600 m², the BRS 43/500 C is also suitable for refreshing larger areas.
Features and benefits
2 contra-rotating rollers
- High cleaning performance due to high contact pressure.
- Simultaneously cleans deep into the pile from two sides and aligns in one direction.
- Ensures uniform floor contact also on uneven surfaces.
2 in 1
- Cleaning fibres and sweeping in a single operation.
- Includes waste container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h)
|300
|Spray pressure for intermediate cleaning (bar)
|3.4
|Spray rate for intermediate cleaning (l/min)
|0.38
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|7.5
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|370
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|32.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 470 x 1160
Scope of supply
- iCapsol tank on-board
- Number of rollers: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Work direction: Forward or backwards
- iCapsol mode