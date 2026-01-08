Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/2 Adv
With a 240 mm carpet nozzle, defoamer dosing, an RM storage compartment and a connection for the PW power brush as standard – the Puzzi 10/2 Adv spray extraction machine for a higher area performance.
The professional Puzzi 10/2 Adv spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent suction power, as well as providing hygienic cleaning results and ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning carpets and other textile surfaces. With the help of an optionally available power brush and its rotating roller brush, the area performance is increased and the cleaning performance intensified. The built-in defoamer dosing prevents excessive foaming in the dirty water tank, especially when rinsing shampooed carpets. The robust design of the Puzzi 10/2 Adv ensures a long lifetime and high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors or in the hotel and hospitality sector. The appliance lid and the floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. The following is included: a 240 mm carpet floor nozzle, a connection for the PW power brush, a storage compartment for RM tabs, an ergonomic carrying handle and a cable hook.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performance
- Perfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces.
- Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance.
- Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect.
Professional quality: extremely robust and durable
- Efficient pump with a long lifetime.
- Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance.
Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessories
- Flexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results.
- 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube.
- Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort.
Integrated connection for PW power brush
- Power brush ensures higher area performance.
- Rotating roller brush for straightening carpet fibres.
- Deeper cleaning of carpets and textile floor coverings.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Built-in defoamer dosing
- Perfect for rinsing shampooed carpets and textile floor coverings.
- Prevents excessive foaming in the dirty water tank.
Built-in storage compartment for detergent tabs
- Tabs are always at hand and protected from moisture.
- Secure storage even during transport.
- Enables need-based dosing.
Cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Integrated accessory storage
- Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle.
- Easy and comfortable to transport and store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|30 - 45
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Spray rate (l/min)
|2
|Spray pressure (bar)
|2
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|10 / 9
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1250
|Pump capacity (W)
|80
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|705 x 320 x 435
Scope of supply
- Socket for Professional washing head: PW 30/1
- Detergents: RM 760 tablets, 2 Piece(s)
- spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- Storage compartment for cleaning agent tablets
- Cable hook
- Floor nozzle: 240 mm
- spray/suction gun
- D-handle for spray/suction tube
- removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
- spray/suction tube: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- integrated accessory storage for upholstery/crevice nozzle
- nozzle mouthpiece: Floor nozzle, Yellow