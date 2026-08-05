Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the Puzzi 8/1 Anniversary Edition spray extraction cleaner in black impressively cleans upholstery and removes stains from textile surfaces with outstanding and hygienic cleaning results and high efficiency. The compact spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres and then vacuums it back up it together with the dislodged dirt. The efficient back-suction performance ensures that the textile surfaces dry quickly and can soon be walked on again. This makes the spray extraction cleaner suitable for the high demands of cleaning professionals in the hotel and catering industry or in vehicle interior cleaning. The standard, extra short upholstery nozzle makes it easier to clean in tight spaces. Thanks to its low weight and ergonomic carrying handle, the robust spray extraction cleaner can easily be transported with one hand. Large push-buttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user. The appliance lid and the hand nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. The scope of supply of the anniversary edition also includes 16 tablets of RM 760 CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol.