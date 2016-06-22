Carpet Cleaning Packages

Kärcher carpet cleaning machines make fibre-deep cleaning of large carpeted areas possible and more economic. They can be used for conventional spray extraction as well as for a new intermediate cleaning process.

Puzzi carpet cleaning package

Carpets and upholstered furniture add decorative highlights to rooms, make them comfortable and create a pleasing atmosphere. Appropriate cleaning and care increase the comfort felt and simultaneously minimise the dust and allergen burden within the building, particularly in places where the carpets are subjected to extreme pressures of use on a daily basis. Therefore, a cleaning and care programme designed for the particular type of dirt or soiling is required to ensure the long-term preservation of the value of the carpeting. As the specialist for cleaning matters, this is where Kärcher helps, with a choice of the appropriate cleaning methods for all types and intensities of dirt or soiling.

Carpet Cleaning Packages

Basic Package

Pro Package
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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