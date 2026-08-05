FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 1l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C: Floor cleaner for manual application on all hard and flexible floors. Also suitable for high-gloss surfaces and furniture. With EU eco label certification.
Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|8
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|366 x 232 x 298
Product
- Universally applicable floor cleaning concentrate
- Removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions
- Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
- Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
- Also suitable for cleaning furniture and other furnishings
- Prevents rapid resoiling
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 150 R Bc +D90
- B 200 R Bc +D90
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 300 R I D
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
- B 90 R Classic Bc + D65
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Anniversary Edition
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm
- Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g
- Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop Flaps 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop blue Pocket 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop blue Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop red Pocket 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop red Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 60 cm
- Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning