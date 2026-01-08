With the mains-powered (230 V/50 Hz) BD 43/35 C Ep scrubber drier with disc engineering, there is no option of battery operation, which makes the machine very inexpensive. The machine's technical equipment is of the usual high standard: It impresses with a working width of 43 centimetres, a tank volume of 35 litres, a 900 millimetre V-shaped squeegee, and is very easy to operate thanks to the EASY Operation system with the striking yellow buttons. Furthermore, it is very quiet and cleaning is child's play. The manoeuvrable BD 43/35 C Ep is ideal for smaller and heavily furnished areas of up to 900 m². In addition, its compact dimensions allow an optimum overview of the area to be cleaned.