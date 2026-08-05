Compact, agile, battery powered: our B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer with disc brush head and 75 centimetre working width knows how to convince during maintenance cleaning, also in angled areas. Thanks to its two 110 litre tanks for fresh water and dirty water and the speed-dependent water dosing, it manages long work intervals and an area performance of up to 4500 m² per hour. A powerful 170 Ah battery along with a compatible battery charger are included as standard, as are the time-saving Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank and the KIK key system, which permits the individual assignment of access rights for important machine functions. The B 110 R is incredibly simple to operate thanks to the colour-coded operating elements and large display, on which all important functions can be set in over 30 languages. The machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.