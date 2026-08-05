Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75

Equipped as standard with powerful 170 Ah battery and on-board battery charger: our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. Compact, manoeuvrable machine with disc brush head.

Compact, agile, battery powered: our B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer with disc brush head and 75 centimetre working width knows how to convince during maintenance cleaning, also in angled areas. Thanks to its two 110 litre tanks for fresh water and dirty water and the speed-dependent water dosing, it manages long work intervals and an area performance of up to 4500 m² per hour. A powerful 170 Ah battery along with a compatible battery charger are included as standard, as are the time-saving Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank and the KIK key system, which permits the individual assignment of access rights for important machine functions. The B 110 R is incredibly simple to operate thanks to the colour-coded operating elements and large display, on which all important functions can be set in over 30 languages. The machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75: Height-adjustable seat
Height-adjustable seat
Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75: Speed-responsive water dosing
Speed-responsive water dosing
Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75: Innovative KIK system
Innovative KIK system
Colour-coded keys for different access rights to protect against operating errors. Cleaning modes and other functions can be preset for each user. Optimal adjustment to the individual tasks of the respective user.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 950
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 110 / 110
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 4500
Practical area performance (m²/h) 3150
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 170
Battery run time (h) max. 2.5
Battery charging time (h) 7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 230
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 75
aisle turning width (mm) 1750
Water consumption (l/min) max. 5.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 59
Rated input power (W) up to 2350
Permissible total weight (kg) 650
Software updates available until 2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg) 370
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 975 x 1315

Scope of supply

  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Parking brake
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Height-adjustable seat
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
  • Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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