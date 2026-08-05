Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
Equipped as standard with powerful 170 Ah battery and on-board battery charger: our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. Compact, manoeuvrable machine with disc brush head.
Compact, agile, battery powered: our B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer with disc brush head and 75 centimetre working width knows how to convince during maintenance cleaning, also in angled areas. Thanks to its two 110 litre tanks for fresh water and dirty water and the speed-dependent water dosing, it manages long work intervals and an area performance of up to 4500 m² per hour. A powerful 170 Ah battery along with a compatible battery charger are included as standard, as are the time-saving Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank and the KIK key system, which permits the individual assignment of access rights for important machine functions. The B 110 R is incredibly simple to operate thanks to the colour-coded operating elements and large display, on which all important functions can be set in over 30 languages. The machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.
Features and benefits
Height-adjustable seatPerfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-responsive water dosingReduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Innovative KIK systemColour-coded keys for different access rights to protect against operating errors. Cleaning modes and other functions can be preset for each user. Optimal adjustment to the individual tasks of the respective user.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|650
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|370
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses