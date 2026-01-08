Small and furnished areas are cleaned professionally and efficiently by the extremely manoeuvrable, user-friendly and low-maintenance BD 38/12 C scrubber drier. The machine is equipped with a 38-cm diameter disc brush. The new lithium-ion battery has an extra-long runtime, with a lifetime three times longer than conventional batteries. This battery is entirely maintenance-free and quick to charge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces the machine's energy consumption, extends its runtime and lowers the noise level by approx. 40%. The BD 38/12 C is 35% lighter in this range, making it easier to tackle steps as well as to transport the drier.