FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 1l
Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.
The high-wetting formulation of the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 from Kärcher offers a wealth of advantages for thorough and gentle machine or manual maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant, hard and resilient (ESD) floors and surfaces. Thanks to the special surfactant combination, the versatile detergent is also particularly suitable for hydrophobic surfaces, such as PUR-coated floor coverings. It not only ensures an extra-high cleaning performance by effectively absorbing grease, oil and mineral contamination, but also ensures even, streak-free and fast drying. For efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers, the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 is low-foaming and leaves a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance after cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic high concentration.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
Product
- Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and resilient floors and surfaces
- Very economical due to low dose of 0.25% to 1%
- Powerful cleaning performance thanks to high wetting capability
- Quick-drying
- Streak-free cleaning
- Low-foam formulation
- Gentle and ecofriendly
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 150 R Bc +D90
- B 200 R Bc +D90
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 300 R I D
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
- B 90 R Classic Bc + D65
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Anniversary Edition
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm
- Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g
- Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky with Tape 400 g
- Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop Flaps 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop blue Pocket 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop blue Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 60 cm
- Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning