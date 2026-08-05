Versatile and highly concentrated: SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 C eco!perform offers broad spectrum efficacy against a wide range of soiling and in a variety of fields of application. For maintenance cleaning of hard, flexible, water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces, it is suitable for damp wiping using the spray/foam method, as well as for wet mopping using the bucket method. The detergent safely and reliably removes food spills, grease stains, coffee stains, shoe polish, footprints and even deposits from tobacco smoke – leaving behind only a pleasant citrus scent. The non-toxic high concentrate can also be dosed very sparingly, dries quickly and leaves no streaks even on shiny surfaces. SurfacePro CA 30 C eco!perform is also certified in accordance with the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.