Equipped with a powerful 2.5 Ah battery from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and the corresponding battery charger, the ES 1/7 Bp Pack cordless hand sprayer provides impressive contactless disinfection of small areas and surfaces with a runtime of up to 5 hours. Thanks to its smart electrostatic charging of the disinfectant solution, the hand sprayer allows disinfectant RM 735 from Kärcher to be applied anywhere that hands and wiper cloths cannot reach, ensuring comprehensive disinfection. Behind permanently fixed objects, and in corners, cracks and crevices: No area is beyond the reach of the highly adherent charged disinfectant solution. Thanks to its compact, practical design and low weight, the ES 1/7 Bp Pack hand sprayer provides excellent results without tiring the operator, whilst boasting a very low operating noise of just 57 dB(A). This makes it perfect for use in noise-sensitive locations, such as hospitals and schools or during retail operations.