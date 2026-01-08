Battery powered and thus free from cords and the tripping hazards associated with them, our BD 30/4 C Bp Pack ultra compact scrubber drier gives an impressive performance on small areas of up to 300 m². Whether on natural or artificial stone, epoxy resin, linoleum or PVC: significantly faster and more thorough than cleaning by hand, the machine also suctions in reverse if needed and, thanks to the rotary squeegees, in all other manoeuvres as well. The well-designed and extremely simple operating concept with colour-coded control elements can also be seen in the quick and easy replacement of the powerful and quickly rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Incidentally, the machine's light weight of only about 20 kilograms facilitates its use on different floors, even when there is no lift.