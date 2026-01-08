Cleans both forwards and in reverse, also manages stairs thanks to its low weight and is very easy to transport: our battery powered scrubber drier BR 35/12 C is the ideal and efficient cleaning solution for small and heavily furnished areas. Its rotatable roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) allows work on tight bends, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability and agility. The powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery makes possible long applications, can also be recharged quickly, is completely maintenance-free and lasts up to 3 times longer than typical lead batteries. The excellent equipment of the BR 35/12 C is complemented by the connectible eco!efficiency mode, which lowers the energy consumption considerably at the touch of a button, extends the runtime of the battery and also reduces the operating noise by around 40 percent, thus permitting applications in noise-sensitive areas.