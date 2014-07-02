Polishing machine BDP 50/1500 C
The ultra-high-speed machine BDP 50/1500 C achieves up to 30% higher productivity than traditional high-speed machines when polishing smooth high-gloss floors.
The BDP 50/1500 C has impressively compact dimensions and is very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its central auxiliary impeller. With a rotational speed of 1500 rpm, the device delivers brilliant polishing results. Simple control elements guarantee intuitive handling. The rotating guard prevents dust from swirling around. Dust is collected in a 1-litre, recyclable fabric filter bag by the passive suction system. The machine does not drift off course and enables travel in a straight line on a consistent basis, meaning maximum productivity. The adjustable handle guarantees a comfortable working height and can be folded to save on storage space. The trigger prevents the machine from being started up unintentionally – the device stops as soon as the handle is released. The floating pad driver plate automatically adjusts itself to the surface below. It is spring-loaded and guarantees optimum contact pressure. The optional spray-cleaning attachment kit ensures that cleaning agents are only sprayed where they are needed.
Features and benefits
Integrated vacuuming system
- The guard ensures that polishing dust stays under the machine. The dust is collected in the dust container by passive vacuuming to reduce dust impact while polishing.
- Any dust collected is easy to empty – the filter bag is reusable.
Automatic contact pressure
- The pad drive board is spring-mounted. The contact pressure is automatically regulated for consistent polishing results.
- The pad maintains optimal surface contact and follows any floor unevenness.
High polishing speed
- 1,500 rpm for perfect polishing results.
Integrated running gear
- Good directional stability – does not break away to the right or left – easy handling.
Compact
- The compact BDP 50/1500 C is extremely manoeuvrable.
Motor with belt drive
- Whisper quiet.
Mains operation
- Long/uninterrupted work intervals –
Pad driver plate with centre lock
- Secure and centred pad fixing.
Central wheel
- For cleaning right up to edges – also forwards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1500
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|4
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|56 - 61
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|35.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1215 x 580 x 1115
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Dust suction
- Mains operation