Cleaning with the BR 47/35 ESC is extremely practical when the escalator or moving walkway is running. The machine is placed at the bottom of the escalator. Nozzles spray detergent solution onto the scrubbing brushes, which clean the tread of the moving walkway or escalator. The dirty water is vacuumed up in the same operation. Special pick-up brushes absorb the water and transport it to the suction slits. The shape of the brush head and the brush motor installed in the centre allow you to work right up to the edge on both sides with two roller brushes. This ensures that the escalator is perfectly cleaned right down to the outermost grooves in the tread. A centring glide in the middle of the brush head ensures that the machine can be guided safely. The BR 47/ 35 ESC is suitable for escalators and moving walks from many different manufacturers. The machine can be adjusted to suit different escalator models by replacing the four different guide comb sets, which engage in the tread of the escalator surface and create a seal during suctioning.