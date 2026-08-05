Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bc +D90
B 150 R + D90: perfect for medium-sized surfaces of 3000 to 6000 m². The compact, battery powered ride-on scrubber drier has 2 disc brushes (90 cm working width) & 150 l tanks.
The compact and highly manoeuvrable B 150 R + D90 battery powered ride-on scrubber drier copes impressively with even awkward interiors. The machine has two disc brushes (working width 90 cm) and can be fitted with an on-board charger (optional). The colour-coding of the control elements and the EASY Operation switch ensure convenient operation. All settings are adjusted on the large colour display. To protect against erroneous operation, access rights can be granted via the KIK system. The eco!efficiency mode saves water and energy, and reduces the noise level. The optional tank rinsing system ensures hygienic and easy cleaning of the dirty water tank, and the optional auto-fill function saves time when filling the fresh water tank. (This is a configuration example. Different configurations are available.)
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and therefore ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Auto Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect the fresh water hose and the filling process stops automatically when the tank is full.
Choice of four batteries
- Battery types: maintenance-free with 36 V/180 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/180 Ah, maintenance-free 36 V/240 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/240 Ah.
Patented tank rinsing system (optional)
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes ( )
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|5400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3800
|Battery (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|89
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Shopping centres/DIY stores
- Multi-storey car parks
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries