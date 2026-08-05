The compact and highly manoeuvrable B 150 R + D90 battery powered ride-on scrubber drier copes impressively with even awkward interiors. The machine has two disc brushes (working width 90 cm) and can be fitted with an on-board charger (optional). The colour-coding of the control elements and the EASY Operation switch ensure convenient operation. All settings are adjusted on the large colour display. To protect against erroneous operation, access rights can be granted via the KIK system. The eco!efficiency mode saves water and energy, and reduces the noise level. The optional tank rinsing system ensures hygienic and easy cleaning of the dirty water tank, and the optional auto-fill function saves time when filling the fresh water tank. (This is a configuration example. Different configurations are available.)