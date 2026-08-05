You can clean medium-sized interior surfaces up to 7,000 m² efficiently, quickly and thoroughly with our B 200 R + D 90 battery powered ride-on scrubber drier. The disc brush head with 90 cm working width ensures that cleaning results are consistently excellent, while the KIK key system, the EASY operation switch and the colour-coded control elements ensure that operation of the compact machine is extremely simple, convenient and safe. The large and clearly arranged colour display, through which several cleaning modes can be set, is also convenient. The eco!efficiency mode reduces, on request, water and energy use as well as the operating noise of the machine and thus significantly increases its run time. With the optionally available dosing system, a uniform and precise addition of the cleaning agent volume is guaranteed. On request, the machine can also be equipped with the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the 200-litre fresh water tank or with the tank rinsing system for cleaning the dirty water tank. And last but not least, the connection to our web-based fleet management system Kärcher Fleet sensibly rounds off the complete package.