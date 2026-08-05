Scrubber dryers B 200 R Bc +D90
The compact B 200 R + D 90 ride-on scrubber drier has a 90 cm working width. The battery powered machine with 200-litre tank and disc engineering for interior surfaces up to 7,000 m².
You can clean medium-sized interior surfaces up to 7,000 m² efficiently, quickly and thoroughly with our B 200 R + D 90 battery powered ride-on scrubber drier. The disc brush head with 90 cm working width ensures that cleaning results are consistently excellent, while the KIK key system, the EASY operation switch and the colour-coded control elements ensure that operation of the compact machine is extremely simple, convenient and safe. The large and clearly arranged colour display, through which several cleaning modes can be set, is also convenient. The eco!efficiency mode reduces, on request, water and energy use as well as the operating noise of the machine and thus significantly increases its run time. With the optionally available dosing system, a uniform and precise addition of the cleaning agent volume is guaranteed. On request, the machine can also be equipped with the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the 200-litre fresh water tank or with the tank rinsing system for cleaning the dirty water tank. And last but not least, the connection to our web-based fleet management system Kärcher Fleet sensibly rounds off the complete package.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and therefore ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Patented tank rinsing system (optional)
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Auto Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect the fresh water hose and the filling process stops automatically when the tank is full.
Choice of four batteries
- Both maintenance-free and low-maintenance batteries with 36 V/180 Ah or 240 Ah are available.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|200 / 200
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|5100
|Battery (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|89
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|994
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1925 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- For use in production areas, such as factory floors.
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example to clean warehouses.
- For fast and efficient basic and maintenance cleaning in shopping centres.
- Multi-storey car parks