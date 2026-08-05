The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides a better overview and offers excellent manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. The walk-behind machine boasts a robust design with a brush head and squeegee made from durable cast aluminium. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head reliably delivers outstanding cleaning results and quiet maintenance or intermediate cleaning during opening hours. The powerful AGM battery reliably provides a performance of 80 Ah for a long operating time. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain for users. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. Advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.