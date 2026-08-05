Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah+D51
Compact B 50 W Bp push scrubber dryer for wet floor cleaning with robust and durable aluminium components, D 51 single-disc brush head and 80 Ah AGM battery.
The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides a better overview and offers excellent manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. The walk-behind machine boasts a robust design with a brush head and squeegee made from durable cast aluminium. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head reliably delivers outstanding cleaning results and quiet maintenance or intermediate cleaning during opening hours. The powerful AGM battery reliably provides a performance of 80 Ah for a long operating time. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain for users. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. Advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 60 double-disc brush head
- Large and effective working width.
- Improved productivity and faster cleaning.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
80 Ah lithium-ion battery
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3060
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1840
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 80
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|29 / 32
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|245
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|158
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1367 x 609 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- operation using app
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings