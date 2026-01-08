Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
The BD 43/25 C Bp Pack is a battery powered (76 Ah) scrubber drier with disc engineering, in particular for the maintenance and deep cleaning of surface areas of up to 900 m².
Our battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack push scrubber drier with disc engineering has a working width of 43 centimetres, a 900 millimetre V-shaped squeegee and 25-litre tank volume. It is thus predestined for the economical deep and maintenance cleaning of surface areas of up to 900 m². Thanks to its manoeuvrability and practicality, it is also ideal for furnished areas. It is powered by a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity. A separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system with the characteristic yellow operating elements makes operation as easy as child's play, and requires just very brief instruction on use. In addition, cleaning and maintenance work on the machine is just as simple.
Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elementsDesigned for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Small, compact machineVery manoeuvrable and easy to use. Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Comfortable Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
76 Ah battery and separate battery charger included
- Easy charging at any standard power outlet.
- Mains-independent use with no cable trip hazard.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|25 / 25
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|860
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 76
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 8.7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|230 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 22.5 - 28
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|115
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|40
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system