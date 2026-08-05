Electric generator PGG 3/1

Petrol-powered, with 2.8 kW power, puncture-proof wheels and 15 litre tank: Synchronous generator PGG 3/1 for up to 12 hours independent of external power sources in many different areas of use.

Compact, very mobile and at the same time powerful synchronous generator PGG 3/1 with 2.8 kW power rating for independent power supply, e.g. on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal operations. The reliable four-stroke petrol engine enables safe operation thanks to constant power and sophisticated safety technology with overload and oil shortage protection and also simple transport of the user-friendly machine thanks to puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle. The two earthed sockets are equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR), which supplies a largely constant voltage. With application periods of up to 12 hours (at full load 6.5 hours) with a 15 litre tank, entire working days can be easily covered.

Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of use
  • High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels.
  • Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safety
  • With overload and oil shortage protection as well as tubular steel frame for maximum safety.
  • With automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for the operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Reliable and powerful
  • 230 V synchronous generator reliably provides continuous power of 2.8 kW.
  • Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 6.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
  • Enables the use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without external power supply.
  • Suitable for selected single-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Nominal power (kW) 2.8
Power (kW) 3
Drive type Petrol
Displacement (cm³) 208
Motor rating (kW/hp) 4 / 5.4
Fuel consumption (l/h) 2.3
Tank capacity (l) 15
Runtime at 50% output (h) 12
Runtime at 100% output (h) 6.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 56.1
Weight without accessories (kg) 51.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 645 x 622 x 549

Scope of supply

  • Operating state display
  • DC output (12 V)
  • Protection class IP 23
  • Low oil and overload protection
  • Fuel gauge
  • Single phase socket type F (Schuko)
  • Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Electric generator PGG 3/1
Electric generator PGG 3/1
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Application areas
  • Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
  • Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
  • Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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