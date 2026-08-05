Driven by a powerful and reliable four-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V), our synchronous generator PGG 6/1 with 5 kW guarantees an independent power supply on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal areas. The large 25 litre tank allows long applications of up to 10 hours (at full power up to 6.5 hours), while a robust steel frame, puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle ensure maximum mobility even in tough conditions. Thanks to the two earthed sockets and one CEE socket (230 V 1-phase) with automatic voltage regulator (AVR), the machine has adequate connection options for the operation of different tools and equipment. The sophisticated safety technology with overload and oil shortage protection reliably protects the user-friendly machine against damage.